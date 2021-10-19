Kelowna gears up for Pride Week 2021

Those looking to celebrate Pride will be excited to know that Pride Week will go on as planned starting this Saturday, Oct. 23.

Kelowna Pride Society recently announced its four primary events for Pride Week 2021, which will include a downtown bike derby on Oct. 26, trans and nonbinary social on Oct. 28, Pride Festival on Oct. 30 and Pride cabaret on Oct. 30. Details for the Pride March, which was previously set to happen on Oct. 31, have not been shared.

While events are still happening as planned, Kelowna Pride Society says that events are subject to change with little to no notice due to the pandemic.

“All provincial health orders are being followed and more details will be shared closer to the event dates as the pandemic continues to evolve,” said Kelowna Pride Society on the event website.

A variety of events will also be live-streamed for those who would prefer to watch from home.

A full list of events, dates and registration details can be found on the Pride Week website.

@paulatr12

paula.tran@kelownacapnews.com

