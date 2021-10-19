Three participants march at Kelowna Pride in 2019. (Kelowna Pride Society)

Three participants march at Kelowna Pride in 2019. (Kelowna Pride Society)

Kelowna gears up for Pride Week 2021

The event was previously postponed due to COVID-19 concerns

Those looking to celebrate Pride will be excited to know that Pride Week will go on as planned starting this Saturday, Oct. 23.

Kelowna Pride Society recently announced its four primary events for Pride Week 2021, which will include a downtown bike derby on Oct. 26, trans and nonbinary social on Oct. 28, Pride Festival on Oct. 30 and Pride cabaret on Oct. 30. Details for the Pride March, which was previously set to happen on Oct. 31, have not been shared.

While events are still happening as planned, Kelowna Pride Society says that events are subject to change with little to no notice due to the pandemic.

“All provincial health orders are being followed and more details will be shared closer to the event dates as the pandemic continues to evolve,” said Kelowna Pride Society on the event website.

A variety of events will also be live-streamed for those who would prefer to watch from home.

A full list of events, dates and registration details can be found on the Pride Week website.

READ MORE: Kelowna Pride Week postponed to October

READ MORE: Kelowna-Lake Country MP Tracy Gray taken to task for vote against conversion therapy ban

@paulatr12
paula.tran@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

KelownaLGBTQPride Week

Previous story
First Nations artist featured in Okanagan Symphony’s Kelowna and Vernon performances
Next story
With a ‘careless whisper’ George Michael show comes to Kelowna in 2022

Just Posted

Flair Airlines announced that it plans to grow its flight schedules by 33 per cent in Canada and the U.S. with four new Boeing 737 MAX aircraft next April and May. (Contributed)
Flair Air adds 2 new routes to Kelowna airport as part of expansion project

(Photo: Pexels)
Kelowna portfolio manager fined over $55K by B.C. Securities Commission

Fall in Kelowna, B.C. (Contributed)
Mixed bag of weather to hit Okanagan-Shuswap

Right Angle Entertainment, Maple Tree Entertainment and Quatro Entertainment will be bringing The Life and Music of George Michael show to the Kelowna Community Theatre on March 15, 2022. (Contributed)
With a ‘careless whisper’ George Michael show comes to Kelowna in 2022