Kelowna group of ‘dream followers’ perform and inspire

Become immersed in Kamwa Nipeta’s search for the Dark Paradise.

“What that Dark Paradise is will be revealed in the show,” Randy Jernidier of Kinfolk Nation said.

Her journey is told through song, poetry and dance May 19, at the Rotary Centre for the Arts by a local group of “dream followers” who have created their own culture to become Kinfolk Nation, a group fueled by talent, love, freedom and dreams.

Kinfolk Nation: Dia Kabunda, Randy Jernidier, and Trophy Ewila are working in partnership with Higher Hands of Love International to help raise money to build a library in Zambia.

Kinfolk was invited to Okanagan Mission Secondary School to be a part of a poetry workshop and was invited back to be guests at the performances. One of the students in her performance said,”Anxiety is the soundtrack to her life.” Inspired by this line of poetry, and with permission of the young poet, Kinfolk began analyzing how to incorporate it into their performance.

“We wanted to unpack that sentence, why it [anxiety] is a constant feeling for a lot of people. It has definitely sparked a lot of ideologies and a lot of doctrines that bring confusion for people growing up, and for people trying to live. So we decided, let’s also talk about that, why we get stuck in these ruts,” Kabunda said.

The performance is based on a riddle, which will only be answered as protagonist Kamwa Nipeta’s journey draws to a close and provides answers to the deeper questions interwoven into the concepts daily life.

“One of the important things to understand is that a paradise is still a paradise even if it’s a Dark Paradise. Darkness is always paired with negativity, but a paradise is a paradise no matter what colour it is. The universe was birthed from a thing that is considered dark,” Ewila said.

Let yourself be taken on a journey lead by Kinfolk nation and discover the answer to the riddles of existence.

There will be two performances, a Matinee at 2 p.m. and an evening performance at 7 p.m.

Tickets are available online or at the door, $25 for Adults and $15 or Youth (18 and under).

For advance tickets payable only by cash please contact kinfolknationofficial@gmail.com

