Kelowna hosts Comedy Cabaret with Andrew Grose

After more than 400 comedy fans attended the first-ever Comedy Cabaret weekend in January, Train Wreck Comedy is bringing the event back to the Okanagan.

Following great reviews and positive feedback back the Comedy Cabaret will be held at the Kelowna Actors Studio on March 31 and April 1 with international comedy powerhouse Andrew Grose.

According to Train Wreck’s Rob Balsdon, Grose has charmed countless audiences for more than three decades, with his hilariously relatable material and quick wit.

He’s appeared on some of the most prestigious stages in Canada from Montreal’s Just For Laughs to the Calgary Stampede Grandstand Show.

“It’s so exciting to be teaming up with the Kelowna Actors Studio again for the Comedy Cabaret series,” said Balsdon.

“Andrew Grose is a great fit for this style of event and anyone who considers themselves a fan of live comedy needs to see him live.

“He is truly one of the best comedians working today.”

More details and how to get tickets to the Comedy Cabaret featuring Grose can be found online at the following websites: either www.trainwreckcomedy.com or www.kelownaactorsstudio.com.

