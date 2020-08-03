Kelowna house and hip hop artist grows in popularity with new single

Edge’s ‘Vice City Vibes’ is available on all streaming platforms now

Kelowna house and hip hop artist ‘Edge’ has released a new single that is taking the city by storm.

Produced by Flowers in Narnia and Ramoon, ‘Vice City Vibes’ lands as a two-part modern-day 80s disco dream mixed with hip hop vocals and Afro-fusion.

As a follow-up to his previous release, ‘11:11’, which sits at over 70,000+ streams and counting, Edge reaffirms his multi-faceted versatility and inventive genre-blending skills through distinctly rhythmic vocals.

With sonic traces of his Nigerian roots throughout, Edge said ‘Vice City’ is a nod to his melodic direction; a doting ode to the Abuja-born, Kelowna-based artist’s childhood influence, Grand Theft Auto Vice City, he adds that the song marks a crucial part of his creative journey.

“It’s taken me awhile to find my sound, but this song is it,” he shares. “I feel the most comfortable and confident I’ve ever been in creating music,” said Edge.

Edge took the Top 3 Music Video honours at the 2017 notTV Competition, and has been featured across more than 130+ influential playlists across Spotify since his breakout release in 2018.

“Vice City Vibes (S.S.C.R.C.Y.)” is available on all streaming services now.

Daniel Taylor

Reporter, Kelowna Capital News

