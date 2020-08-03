Edge is a music artist from Kelowna, B.C. (Contributed)

Kelowna house and hip hop artist grows in popularity with new single

Edge’s ‘Vice City Vibes’ is available on all streaming platforms now

Kelowna house and hip hop artist ‘Edge’ has released a new single that is taking the city by storm.

Produced by Flowers in Narnia and Ramoon, ‘Vice City Vibes’ lands as a two-part modern-day 80s disco dream mixed with hip hop vocals and Afro-fusion.

As a follow-up to his previous release, ‘11:11’, which sits at over 70,000+ streams and counting, Edge reaffirms his multi-faceted versatility and inventive genre-blending skills through distinctly rhythmic vocals.

With sonic traces of his Nigerian roots throughout, Edge said ‘Vice City’ is a nod to his melodic direction; a doting ode to the Abuja-born, Kelowna-based artist’s childhood influence, Grand Theft Auto Vice City, he adds that the song marks a crucial part of his creative journey.

“It’s taken me awhile to find my sound, but this song is it,” he shares. “I feel the most comfortable and confident I’ve ever been in creating music,” said Edge.

READ MORE: Roots & Blues festival trades Salmon Arm stage for screens province-wide

Edge took the Top 3 Music Video honours at the 2017 notTV Competition, and has been featured across more than 130+ influential playlists across Spotify since his breakout release in 2018.

“Vice City Vibes (S.S.C.R.C.Y.)” is available on all streaming services now.

READ MORE: With dance floors vacant, Canada’s nightclub life faces an identity crisis

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Roots & Blues festival trades Salmon Arm stage for screens province-wide

Just Posted

Kelowna house and hip hop artist grows in popularity with new single

Edge’s ‘Vice City Vibes’ is available on all streaming platforms now

UPDATE: Rose Valley Dam wildfire in West Kelowna knocked back on all flanks

The fire was first reported at around 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 2.

BC RCMP notify IIO BC of incident involving police dog in Kelowna

A suspect and a police dog were taken to receive medical treatment after an incident on Aug. 1.

Alberta man presumed to have drowned after cliff jumping in Peachland

Emergency responders began rescue efforts at around 2:40 p.m. on Aug. 1.

Sternwheelers once plied Okanagan Lake

Vessels once transported passengers and goods along the Okanagan Valley

VIDEO: Otter pups learn to swim at B.C. wildlife rescue facility

Watch Critter Care’s Nathan Wagstaffe help seven young otters go for their first dip

Shuswap pet nutritionist, raw diet advocate to be featured in national magazine

Sicamous-based Deanna Larocque building reputation for canine support

Michael Buble among 13 British Columbians to receive Order of B.C.

Ceremony will be delayed to 2021 due to COVID-19

U.S. border communities feel loss of Canadian tourists, shoppers and friends

Restrictions on non-essential travel across the Canada-U.S. border have been in place since March 2`

Rollout of COVID-19 Alert app faces criticism over accessibility

App requires users to have Apple or Android phones made in the last five years, and a relatively new operating system

Wild blank Canucks 3-0 to take early NHL play-in series lead

Stalock shuts down Vancouver in opener

Alleged impaired driver sparks small wildfire near Lytton after crash: B.C. RCMP

Good Samaritans prevented the blaze from getting out of control

B.C. First Nation adopts ‘digital twinning’ software to better manage territory

Software allows users to visualize what a mountain might look like if the trees on its slopes were logged

Possible arson suspected in devastating Hedley house fire

Family, uninsured, loses everything

Most Read