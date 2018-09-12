Kelowna influencer to speak at GenZ Takeover in Kelowna

The event is aimed at inspiring and giving young professionals the tools to be successful

The next generation of influencers and industry leaders are coming for GenZ Takeover:Kelowna.

The event is catered toward young professionals from Generation Z, the post-millennial generation of people born between 1995 and 2010. Tech gurus, industry leaders and social media influencers will sit on the panels designed to have something for anyone that sits in on the event.

“This will inspire other GenZ individuals to pursue business venture in a different way, not just to make money but to drive change,” Jeremy Becker, host of the panel said.

Focusing on three topics, marketing, personal branding and social entrepreneurship the event will also focus on how to create content purposefully and in a unique way without blending into an already saturated market.

Kelowna based social media influencer, Shanelle Connell who will be a panelist has re-branded herself and her blog five times to be sure she was providing authentic and personal content for her readers.

“I am in the process of re-branding again, it’s a constant wheel of growth. When I notice I am falling into a typical everyday Instagram lifestyle I take notice. That’s when I can see I am not being authentic with myself and in turn it is not going to make me happy. As soon as it’s not authentic, I can’t provide an authentic message,” Connell said.

The online influencer is finishing her final year at UBC Okanagan campus for her degree in Psychology and plans on instructing the listeners about self love and learning how to value themselves. Then taking that value and using it to create a unique brand they can take into the professional world.

The nine person speaker list of panelists will also feature Gregg Witt, EVP youth marketing strategist at Motivate, Gabriel Williams, founder/CEO at Davi, Richard Kim, director of the GenZ Foundation, Natalie Riso, content marketing strategist at Studio71, Joel Hansen, business development manager at Skidmore Group, Sam Park, CEO at InstinctX, Nika Moeini, junior gender equality policy analyst at Global Affairs Canada, Ruvim Achapovskiy CEO at Social Bomb and ProjectileX.

The event will take place Sept. 15 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Accelerate Okanagan. For more information visit the event page at picatic.

