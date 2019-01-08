Kelowna Kiwanis Festival looks for investment

January means a new tax year and a clean slate for deciding which organizations to support.

The team behind the Kelowna Kiwanis Festival wants you to know that if you value children, education and the performing arts in the Okanagan, it is an option for donation and sponsorship.

The Festival is 26 days of dance, voice and music events where amateur performing artists take the stage to perform, learn and grow. With thanks to the generosity of last year’s supporters, the Kelowna Kiwanis Festival distributed several thousands of dollars in scholarships and awards in 2018.

Donate on-line through KelownaKiwanisFestival.com, or contact the Festival directly at perform@kelownakiwanisfestival.com or 778.581.8899 to select your sponsorship package.

