Kelowna law firm bustin’ moves in support of hospice association

Pushor Real Good team entry for the Swinging with the Start fundraising event for Central Okanagan Hospice Association. (Photo contributed)

The Pushor Real Good Dance Party is being held Jan. 21, hosted by Pushor Mitchell and Grant Thornton, with proceeds going to the Central Okanagan Hospice Association (COHA).

Tickets are $150 and include Asian fusion appetizers from BoxcAr and two drinks.

Entertainment will be provided by DJ Invisible (Kevin Moore) and the Company B Dancers from the Canadian School of Ballet.

The event is being held at the BNA Tasting Room (1250 Ellis Street) with all proceeds to COHA. Tickets are available through the COHA website.

It’s in conjunction with Pushor Mitchell’s team entry in Swinging with the Stars, which is COHA’s annual, signature fundraiser.

That event is being held Saturday, Feb. 25, at Delta Marriott Grand Okanagan Resort. Pushor Mitchell’s team is called Pushor Real Good.

