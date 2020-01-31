Kelowna nightclub owner planning new Shuswap music festival

Two-day Monashee Mountain Festival to include mix of rock and country

If all goes according to plan, the Shuswap will have a new, two-day music festival in 2020.

Andy and Kayla Bowie are seeking to set musical roots in Sicamous with the Monashee Mountain Festival, being planned for July 17 and 18.

In a letter to the District of Sicamous, the Bowies express interest in using the community’s dog park, former home of the Summer Stomp, for the event.

The festival would feature rock bands and DJs on Friday the 17th, and country bands and DJs the following night.

The letter to the district states the price point for tickets will be $59 for a day pass or $89 for the weekend.

The Bowies are no strangers to putting on a show; Andy is a partner at the OK Corral, a Kelowna night club with a focus on live music. He told the Eagle Valley News he hopes to move to the Shuswap and put down roots, creating a lasting positive relationship with local residents and visitors while putting on the festival.

On Wednesday, Jan. 29, Sicamous’ council approved the use of the dog park for the festival. The Bowies’ letter said the district’s approval was a necessary first step before other details such as band bookings, liquor licensing and enlisting volunteers can happen.

jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Kelowna nightclub owner planning new Shuswap music festival

