Kelowna nightclub Sapphire reopens after 18-month absence

After 18 months of waiting, Kelowna’s Sapphire Nightclub is reopening its doors — with some new rules.
The club has been closed since March 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic struck. While other clubs in the city, such as Sapphire’s sister nightclub Gotham, have opened intermittently during the pandemic, Sapphire kept its doors closed.
The opening comes just a few weeks after health restrictions were eased in the Central Okanagan, again allowing liquor service past 10 p.m. and clubs to reopen — though dancing and inter-table mingling is still forbidden by provincial health orders.
Despite this, Sapphire will seat guests for the first time since the pandemic struck B.C. on Friday night, Oct. 1.
In a Facebook post, the club said vaccine cards will be required at the door, as will masks. VIP and walk-up bar services will be available and there will be music.
For information on the latest provincial health measures, visit news.interiorhealth.ca.
