Kelowna patios ready for spring

Check out some local patios that are coming out with the sun

It was the first taste of spring this past week in Kelowna, and what usually follows are the desired first tastes of food and drinks on a sunny patio.

The weather might have dipped back to the unfavourable side temporarily, but the sun will return, and these local patios will be ready.

Micro Bar & Bites:

Small tapas restaurant packing a very large punch, as well as other drinks.

A small patio means closer time spend with friends and family.

1500 Water Street, Tuesday – Saturday from 2 p.m. until late.

Ricco Gambino Winery:

Low intervention local boutique winery.

Seasonally changing cocktails and wine selection, small bites included.

Catch some sun and chardonnay on a sun-facing patio, walk-ins only.

1630 Pandosy Street

Summerhill’s Sunset Organic Bistro:

One of the best views in the city, great menu selection with gluten-free and vegan options.

Heaters and fire tables available on a large patio, right next to a view of the winery and beyond to the lake.

4870 Chute Lake Road

Smack DAB:

You can almost touch Okanagan Lake from the patio that has 150 seats.

Away from the noise and crowd of downtown areas.

Breakfast, lunch, dinner, and late drink options.

3762 Lakeshore Road

Quail’s Gate Winery’s Old Vines Restaurant:

A patio option on the side of the bridge that gets more sun, the Westside.

Pricier menus, named one of the top 100 restaurants in Canada.

3303 Boucherie Rd

Patio season is not 100 per cent here in the Okanagan yet, but these patios are not waiting until then. Doors, and some windows, are now open.

Along with the above selections, there are plenty more options for patio visits as spring’s sunny days get ready to return for the season.

Earls Kitchen and Bar, 211 Bernard Avenue.

Kelly O’Bryan’s Rooftop Patio, 262 Bernard Avenue.

Milestones Grill and Bar, 2121 Harvey Avenue.

The Train Station Pub, 1177 Ellis Street.

Basil & Mint Restaurant and Bar, 3799 Lakeshore Road.

