Kurtis Janot and Easton Doran, founding members of Kelowna punk band, Early Work photo: Sydney Morton

Kelowna punk band, Early Work celebrates anniversary with show

The punk band assembled through classified ads and recorded their EP in their bedroom

Local punk band, Early Work formed from classified ads.

Since then, founding members gutarist, Kurtis Janot and Easton Doran, vocalist and guitarist have cemented their band that includes Mitch Corbach on drums and John Shippit on bass.

Since forming a year ago, the band has been working hard to get their name out there, playing several shows in Kelowna and grinding out their self titled EP that was created in Janot’s bedroom, stringing up mattresses, an air mattress, several foam mattress toppers and a duvet to cover the amps.

RELATED: The Trews find inspiration from up and coming bands

“When we make songs we aren’t looking for songs that are edgy. We are looking to make something fun,” said Doran. “In a place like Kelowna certain things rise to the top that are systematic. Like pop music is so manufactured and almost forced upon people… So it’s (our music) rebelling against music we don’t like and ideals we don’t like about gen Z and millenials.”

The punk rockers look forward to one day quitting their day-jobs to pursue their dream full-time but say that won’t happen for some time that they fantasize about in their song Faux-Pas.

RELATED: Fireside Festival’s flame grows for seventh anniversary

“The lyrics to Faux-Pas especially, it’s a driving back-bone specifically (for us) to not conform and try to be a little bit different. It’s about doing what you feel instead of what you are told to do,” said Janot.

When it came to forming a band, Doran and Janot say there was only a passion for punk, inspired by The Flatliners to create their own music.

“Rock to me doesn’t have the tension from music,” said Doran. “Listening to rock I get bored of the bluesy thing, punk has a lot that you can do and keep that intensity.”

Early Work will hit the stage at Fernandos Pub with the Geektones Jan. 11 at 9 p.m. Their self titled EP is available on iTunes, Spotify and Google Play Music.





