Kelowna Rock the Lake music festival is back with a legendary lineup

Rock out at the three day festival from Aug. 5-7

Rock The Lake Music Festival to Kelowna is returning to Kelowna this August.

Fans of live music will be able to rock out during the three day festival at Prospera Place from August 5-7.

Featured performances include; Flock of Seagulls, The Tea Party, Co-Founder of the Beach Boys Brian Wilson with Al Jardine, Moist, Trooper, Eve 6, Chilliwack, Bif Naked, Carole Pope & Rough Trade, The Spoons, Grapes of Wrath, The Kings.

Ticketing information will be announced on Thursday, May 12, and tickets will be on sale Friday, May 13th at 10 a.m. Passes can be purchased through selectyourtickets.com or by calling toll-free at 1-866-514-5050. All previously purchased passes will be honoured and automatically transferred to the 2022 festival.

The interior of Prospera Place will be open for patrons to cool off with full facilities, concession stands and a licenced restaurant. The festival grounds will offer food trucks, drinks and VIP access. Patrons are permitted to bring in their own lawn chairs for this all ages event.

Rock The Lake is partnering with One Tree Planted and will be planting one tree for each ticket sold to combat de-forestation due to recent natural disasters in B.C.

This year’s fifth edition of the festival will be presented by radio partners 104.7 The Lizard and 103.1 Beach Radio.

For more information visit the Rock The Lake website and follow the festival’s Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

