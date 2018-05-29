Kelowna singer moves up to compete at Merritt music festival

Melissa Livingstone is competing at Road to Rockin’ River

A Kelowna singer will be competing for a spot at the Rockin’ River Country Music Fest.

The third annual Road To Rockin’ Riverfest singing contest wrapped up this past weekend at the OK Corral & Cabarnet.

Talented musicians from around the Okanagan sang their hearts out and Kelowna’s Melissa Livingstone took the highest points.

Livingstone will move on to the next round, competing against others from around B.C. in the championship round at the music festival, Aug. 2 in Merritt.

Competitors at the Corral included:

Beamer Wigley, Livingstone, Ryan Pugsley, Teigen Gayse, Mitch and Zak Glanz of the Lost N Found Band and Vernon’s Tyler Wiebe.

Ron Cannon, Kelowna-Lake Country MLA Norm Letnick, The Headpins Lead Singer Kat Lawrence and Kory Garwasiuk judged the competition.

