Kelowna songstress, Sammi Morelli headlines Music in the Park

The Westside will host another night of music

Canadian award-winning singer, Sammi Morelli will headline Friday’s Music in the Park on the Westside.

The pop, soul, electronic songstress and former radio host Kelowna local released her first album at 13 years-old and continues to pursue her passion.

The lineup for the July 27 Music in the Park, includes:

· Emerging Artist: 6:40 p.m. – Niki Kennedy

· Opening Act: 7:00 p.m. – The Carbons

· Headline Act: 8:00 p.m. – Sammi Morelli

Free, family friendly Music in the Park concerts take place every Friday night from 6:40 p.m. to 9 p.m. through Aug. 24 at Memorial Park at the Annette Beaudreau Amphitheatre, adjacent to Johnson Bentley Memorial Aquatic Centre. Music lovers will enjoy a variety of genres including country, pop, classic rock, and more. West Kelowna Recreation staff will be in the park hosting games and activities for the kids. Food trucks will be operating during the concerts.

Part of the community connection will happen through Facebook. Join the conversation through the Facebook link on the City of West Kelowna’s homepage at www.westkelownacity.ca. Music in the Park will also be featured under Events & Meetings on the City of West Kelowna homepage throughout the summer.

