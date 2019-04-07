photo: contributed

Kelowna Theatre Society brings play full of mystery and murder

Black Coffee by Agatha Christie will show from April 17 to 18

A new play from the Theatre Kelowna Society invites audiences to dive into a world of espionage and intrigue with a touch of murder.

Black Coffee by Agatha Christie sports a cast of theatre veterans and some new faces to Theatre Kelowna.

Graham Daley takes on the role of Christie’s signature detective as Hercule Poirot in this classic whodunit.

“The conviction of the characters drives the plot of the story. This show gives opportunity to really see what these people are made of in their world,” said Tate Adrian, director.

The show takes place in 1929 and centres on a significant discovery that renowned scientist Sir Claude Amory wants to keep out of the hands of England’s enemies. Can he get his secret formula to the British Officials before his beans are roasted? Can the newlyweds Richard and Lucia stand the strain on their relationship as they’re confronted with a host of envy, lies and strange visitors in a time of dread? It’s a superbly crafted whodunit with endless red herrings, subplots of infamous spies and an astonishingly prophetic story line about weapons created through ‘bombarding the atom’. One of Christie’s most gripping country house murder mysteries.

“The truth is never horrible, only interesting,” said Agatha Christie.

Tickets are available at rotarycentreforthearts.com The play will run April 17 to 18 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

