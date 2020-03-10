Kelowna to host the first-ever Kink Fest in the Okanagan

The event targets those interested in bondage and sado-masochism, fetish and sex-positivity

The first-annual Kink Fest will take place at the Kanata Kelowna Hotel and Conference Centre in Kelowna, B.C. (Contributed)

Residents in the Okanagan are encouraged to dust off their gags and whips for the first-ever Interior Kink Fest in Kelowna on Mar. 28.

“Our growing community and expanding interest in BDSM and sex-positivity have inspired us to bring top educators and quality Kinky Vendors to you,” reads a post on Interior Kink Fest’s Facebook page.

“The event will climax with an electrifying Dungeon Party in and safe, welcoming, inclusive environment that Working Out the Kinks (WOTK) is known for.”

The event is the first of its kind in the Interior and will be offering classes as well as live demos. Classes include medical play, rope bondage, flogging, impact play and more.

The dungeon party will give attendees a chance to socialize and bond with other kinksters.

“It gives kinky people the opportunity to engage in BDSM play at a public event. It is a chance to watch others interact, to meet and possibly play with new people and show off your kink in an accepting environment,” said WOTK on their website.

Dungeon furniture such as St. Andrew’s crosses, spanking benches, racks, massage tables, rope suspension, tying spaces and other furniture are provided. Event-goers are also encouraged to bring their own personal props, such as canes, restraints, floggers, whips and rope.

The event is being held at the Kanata Kelowna Hotel and Conference Centre in Kelowna.

Tickets for the event start at $100 and can be purchased here. For more information, visit the Interior Kink Fest website.

