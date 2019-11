The youth are putting on a free concert from 7 to 8 p.m. on Nov. 9

A Kelowna youth group is offering a free concert at the Penticton Adventist Church on Nov. 9, featuring classic hymns, popular tunes and even a special surprise. (Stock photo)

Enjoy an evening of music presented by a Kelowna youth group at the Penticton Adventist Church on Nov. 9.

The free concert will be sure to entertain the whole family while the youth sing classical hymns, popular tunes and unveil a special surprise. The concert runs from 7 to 8 p.m. at the church, located at 290 Warren Ave. W.

