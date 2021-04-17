Ben Klick is a country music singer living in Kelowna, B.C. (Contributed)

Kelowna’s Ben Klick partnering with local country music stations for annual virtual music festival fundraiser

The third annual Music Fest MS will come in the form of a Youtube livestream on May 30

West Kelowna country music artist Ben Klick is once again partnering with local country music stations to host a virtual music festival fundraiser on May 30, with all proceeds going towards funding Multiple Sclerosis (MS) research.

The third annual Music Fest MS will come in the form of a Youtube livestream and will also be broadcasted on Shaw TV Spotlight. It will also hit the airwaves as a radiothon on Kelowna’s New Country 100.7 radio station, as well as Kamloops’ New Country 103.1.

“In 2018, my dad was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis; an auto-immune disease that attacks the central nervous system. When I got the news, I knew I wanted to do something to help, and that’s where the idea for Music Fest MS came in,” said Klick.

The event will feature live acoustic performances from country music artists such as Jess Moskaluke, Aaron Goodvin, Aaron Pritchett, Jason McCoy and more. The MS Society of Canada is also scheduled to make an appearance.

In its inaugural year, the event raised $35,000 in support of MS research. Donations for this year’s event can be made by visiting www.benklick.com/musicfestms.

The broadcast begins at 1 p.m. on May 30 and can be accessed here.

@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com
Entertainment

