The annual Bike to Work and School Week is underway.

Kelowna’s best places to pedal

Tune up and head out to explore the best trails in Kelowna

Finish off Bike to Work Week with one last hurrah, zip down to some of these amazing bike trails this weekend.

We have you covered for all levels of experience and all levels of fun. You can also check out the Bike Route Map on the City of Kelowna website.

1. Myra Canyon Trestles

proof that all I did this weekend was avoid my responsibilities 💁🏽 #whatisschool

A post shared by Louise (@louise.werrn) on

Beautiful ride in the BC mountains.

A post shared by Matthew Biboud-Lubeck (@matthewlubeck) on

2. Knox Mountain

Best time of the year to ride. 🚵🏻

A post shared by Gunther (@gunther08) on

3. Myra-Bellevue provincial park

Tues Ngt Okgn Mtb Sqd 🤙🏼

A post shared by Daniel Adam Jones (@the_daniel_jones) on

4. Bike to local wineries

5.Smith Creek Trails

I took my small hooman out for a little bike ride at Smith Creek again!

A post shared by Wilson_BorderCollie (@wilson_bordercollie) on

6.Rail Trail

7.Gillard Trails

8. Lakeshore Road along Okanagan Lake

Where’s your favourite place to ride your bike in Kelowna? Do you think we missed a spot, let us know!

