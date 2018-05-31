Kelowna’s best places to pedal

Tune up and head out to explore the best trails in Kelowna

The annual Bike to Work and School Week is underway.

Finish off Bike to Work Week with one last hurrah, zip down to some of these amazing bike trails this weekend.

We have you covered for all levels of experience and all levels of fun. You can also check out the Bike Route Map on the City of Kelowna website.

1. Myra Canyon Trestles

2. Knox Mountain

3. Myra-Bellevue provincial park

4. Bike to local wineries

5.Smith Creek Trails

6.Rail Trail

7.Gillard Trails

8. Lakeshore Road along Okanagan Lake

Where’s your favourite place to ride your bike in Kelowna? Do you think we missed a spot, let us know!

