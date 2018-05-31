Kelowna’s best places to pedal

Finish off Bike to Work Week with one last hurrah, zip down to some of these amazing bike trails this weekend.
We have you covered for all levels of experience and all levels of fun. You can also check out the Bike Route Map on the City of Kelowna website.
1. Myra Canyon Trestles
2. Knox Mountain
3. Myra-Bellevue provincial park
4. Bike to local wineries
5.Smith Creek Trails
6.Rail Trail
7.Gillard Trails
8. Lakeshore Road along Okanagan Lake
Where’s your favourite place to ride your bike in Kelowna? Do you think we missed a spot, let us know!
