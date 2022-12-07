Kelowna’s Candesca brings Christmas concert to Vernon

An award-winning Kelowna-based singing group is bringing Benjamin Britten’s celebrated A Ceremony of Carols and other holiday favourites to town.

Under the artistic direction of Alexandra Babbel, Candesca – known for their exceptional vocal quality – bring to life a delightful holiday programme at the Vernon Community Music School Sunday, Dec. 11 at 7 p.m.

This concert will be a special treat for music lovers in Vernon who will experience the charms of the holiday season while being enveloped in the elegance and beauty of the human voice. The 90 minute programme includes works by Purcell, Bizet, Puccini, as well as Britten’s 1942 composition, A Ceremony of Carols, written during a transatlantic sea crossing from the U.S. to England.

The evening is rounded out by performances from Vernon soprano Sophia Friesen, Kelowna tenor Ethan Hatley-Webster, as well as Okanagan Symphony Orchestra flutist Christine Moore, all accompanied by Kelowna pianist Graham Vink.

“Candesca has been, and continues to be, a beacon of classical arts in our region. These talented young women are the light of my life,” said Babbel. “This show is not to be missed.”

Candesca, meaning ‘Beginning to Shine’ is an award-winning singing ensemble of 12 young women, based in Kelowna. The group has an international presence, having toured 11 countries. Selected by audition, each member has a solid musical foundation with backgrounds that vary from high-level instrumentalists and composers to musical theatre performers and actors. With the beauty of angelic voices, Candesca inspires audiences with a beautiful interpretation of the traditional classics.

Babbel is founder of Candesca (2007) and Opera Kelowna (2013) and has a distinguished international singing career as an operatic and concert solo performer. She holds a BA in Choral Music Education, MA in Opera Performance and Post-Masters Certiﬁcate of Performance. She encourages young voices to embrace personal discipline and training at the collegiate level, which has culminated in numerous professional singing careers. For interview opportunities with Babbel email alexandrababbel587@gmail.com or call/text 250-859-0248. For more information visit candesca.ca/.

Tickets at Eventbrite.ca.

READ MORE: Vernon Chamber raises rally cry

READ MORE: Vernon vigil hears call for more work, more voices

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

KelownaLive musicVernon