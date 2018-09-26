Kelowna’s Not Dead Darkroom hosts grand opening party

Kelowna’s new community dark room will, ‘Not Dead Darkroom will host it’s grand opening party during a free all-ages event during the B.C. Culture Days event Saturday Sept. 29 at the Film Factory from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. For a night of film photography, live poetry, music, raffle draws, prizes, special grand-opening offers, free snacks and more.

RELATED: Okanagan Fashion Photography Video

Not Dead Darkroom is Kelowna’s community darkroom and analogue source. After working for years as photographers in the fast-paced digital world, we decided it was time to slow down and return to our roots. This is a place to share, teach and experience the simple joys of analogue… This event is in collaboration with Inspired Word Cafe. They work to build a robust local sustainable public art forum with poetry, spoken word, music and more. Join us as we celebrate a night of everything analogue this Culture Days weekend.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.