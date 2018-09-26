contributed

Kelowna’s Not Dead Darkroom hosts grand opening party

The grand opening will take place during B.C. Culture days

Kelowna’s new community dark room will, ‘Not Dead Darkroom will host it’s grand opening party during a free all-ages event during the B.C. Culture Days event Saturday Sept. 29 at the Film Factory from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. For a night of film photography, live poetry, music, raffle draws, prizes, special grand-opening offers, free snacks and more.

Not Dead Darkroom is Kelowna’s community darkroom and analogue source. After working for years as photographers in the fast-paced digital world, we decided it was time to slow down and return to our roots. This is a place to share, teach and experience the simple joys of analogue… This event is in collaboration with Inspired Word Cafe. They work to build a robust local sustainable public art forum with poetry, spoken word, music and more. Join us as we celebrate a night of everything analogue this Culture Days weekend.

