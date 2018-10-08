Kelowna’s own The Wild! to open BreakOut West Festival

The party-hard rock and roller’s will hit the stage Thursday night

Kelowna’s party band has snuck in a hometown show before jumping back on tour.

The Wild! will bring their high energy head-bangers to the stage as they start off the BreakOut West: Canadian Music Festival & Conference flanked by Little Destroyer and Like a Motorcycle.

Touring their sophomore album, Wild at Heart the rock and rollers look forward to releasing new music to their fans in 2019.

“We are really lucky to have such a devout fan base that understands what we are doing. There’s something really special about Kelowna. They have always supported us from the start. Now we have grown into a band that is worldwide,” said Dylan Villain, vocals and lead guitar for The Wild.

When it comes to writing songs, one thing comes to Villain’s mind first, how will it sound live.

“We are a live band,” Villain said. “I write truthfully and honestly, in music now days I don’t feel that there is a lot of substance in rock music. It exists, but not as much.”

After touring their first album, Villain watched the crowd every show to see what their fans enjoyed and excited them and applied that to Wild at Heart.

“We are a constant evolution and take the best parts of yourself and your show and keep reproducing those moments but on a bigger scale,”Villain said.

The Kick-Off concert will be at the Kelowna Community Theatre Oct. 11 from 7:30 p.m. until 10 p.m.

The Kick-Off concert is not included in the wristband price, separate tickets are required to attend. For ticket information visit breakoutwest.ca

