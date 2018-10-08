photo: Joelsview

Kelowna’s own The Wild! to open BreakOut West Festival

The party-hard rock and roller’s will hit the stage Thursday night

Kelowna’s party band has snuck in a hometown show before jumping back on tour.

The Wild! will bring their high energy head-bangers to the stage as they start off the BreakOut West: Canadian Music Festival & Conference flanked by Little Destroyer and Like a Motorcycle.

Touring their sophomore album, Wild at Heart the rock and rollers look forward to releasing new music to their fans in 2019.

“We are really lucky to have such a devout fan base that understands what we are doing. There’s something really special about Kelowna. They have always supported us from the start. Now we have grown into a band that is worldwide,” said Dylan Villain, vocals and lead guitar for The Wild.

RELATED: Seether to deliver mix of classics, new songs on Oct. 23

When it comes to writing songs, one thing comes to Villain’s mind first, how will it sound live.

“We are a live band,” Villain said. “I write truthfully and honestly, in music now days I don’t feel that there is a lot of substance in rock music. It exists, but not as much.”

After touring their first album, Villain watched the crowd every show to see what their fans enjoyed and excited them and applied that to Wild at Heart.

RELATED: The Poetry Burlesque turns dark for first anniversary

“We are a constant evolution and take the best parts of yourself and your show and keep reproducing those moments but on a bigger scale,”Villain said.

The Kick-Off concert will be at the Kelowna Community Theatre Oct. 11 from 7:30 p.m. until 10 p.m.

The Kick-Off concert is not included in the wristband price, separate tickets are required to attend. For ticket information visit breakoutwest.ca

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@sydneyrmorton
sydney.morton@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Lake Country production an outrageous rock musical

Just Posted

JoeAnna’s House ready to break ground in Kelowna

Southern B.C. fundraising campaign reaches $7 million

Kelowna’s own The Wild! to open BreakOut West Festival

The party-hard rock and roller’s will hit the stage Thursday night

Duane Ophus says good bye to West Kelowna Council

After 11 years, Ophus has ended his political career

Advance voting to begin for Kelowna Elections

Voting begins Oct. 10

City of Kelowna dedicates day to Myra Canyon Trestle

Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran has signed a proclamation

Irving Oil confirms ‘major incident’ at Saint John, N.B., oil refinery

Photos and videos show fire and a thick plume of black smoke coming from the refinery

Gasoline-like substance linked to private residence in B.C. city

Assistant fire chief said petroleum products had been found nearby

Five of rock band 54-40’s seven missing guitars found by B.C. police

Two acoustic guitars are still missing

No change to Canada’s climate plans as UN report warns of losing battle

The world is currently warming up at about 0.2 C each decade

Entrepreneurs cook up edible pot products despite legalization delay

Ottawa has promised that legalization for edibles will come in 2018/19

Lake Country production an outrageous rock musical

Fred Skeleton Theatre Company’s Hedwig and the Angry Inch is Oct. 11-13 and 18-20

Snow expected on Coquihalla Connector

20 centimetres expected to fall Oct. 8: Environment Canada

Trans Mountain crews investigating petroleum smell in Surrey

The pipeline has been shut down as a precaution

Celebrate our salmon open house in Oliver

Interpreters share the story of the sockeye salmons’ 6,000-kilometre journey to the ocean and back

Most Read