Kelowna’s Taste of Fringe is looking for performers and volunteers

Thespians aspire to transform the Rotary Centre for Arts

On Saturday, Sept. 22, a Taste of Fringe will entertain the local community with Fringe Festival award winning performers as main stage acts on the Mary Irwin Stage.

Following the headline acts, the entire Rotary Centre for the Arts venue will transform into a celebration of local talent by presenting a variety of creative performances. Organizers are looking for performers and volunteers. Local talent may include stage artists, dancers, theatre groups, magicians, buskers, live art demonstrations, puppetry, musicians, and comedians, and will amuse the audiences and captivate their senses in true Fringe form.

The Taste of Fringe event committee is currently accepting applications for volunteers and artists for the after-party celebration. Applications are open to solo acts or groups of all technique styles and are welcome from groups based outside of the Kelowna area.

The mission of the Canadian Association of Fringe Festivals (CAFF) is to unite, support, empower and strengthen member festivals in order to cultivate and foster independent artistic exploration for artists and audiences across North America.

Each Festival is a leader in the development of theatre artists and audiences in its community. Fringe provides an unequalled opportunity for artists to present new and innovative works or rarely staged classics. It is also a forum for local artists to mingle and exchange ideas with members of the national and international theatre community.

For the audience, Fringe is a unique menagerie of drama, comedy, musical theatre, clown, dance and multi-media works; a place of discovery and invention. Fringe audiences have the unique opportunity to interact with Fringe artists and to share their thoughts about the performances while in the festival site.

Visit the Kelowna Fringe Festival website at www.kelownafringe.ca for further details and the application form.

Performer and Volunteer applications can be submitted to hello@kelownafringe.ca or dropped off to the fringe mailbox at the Rotary Centre for the Arts.

