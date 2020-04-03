Kelowna’s The Wild! to host live stream concert April 4

The Kelowna staple will be playing songs off their new album Listen to Still Believe In Rock and Roll

Kelowna rock staple, The Wild!, will be live-streaming a concert on Saturday, April 4, in an effort to connect with fans, while concert venues remain closed.

Beginning at 12 p.m. PST, the group will be performing music from their latest album, Still Believe In Rock and Roll, which was released on March 20.

A frequent collaborator of The Wild!, Mike Fraser (known for his work with AC/DC, Metallica and Aerosmith) returned to produce the album. The Wild! combines classic rock and roll, with blues and rockabilly inflections. If you haven’t heard of the wild, check out their latest single, Playing With Fire and the title track – Still Believe In Rock and Roll.

The Wild! had to postpone their upcoming tour dates and are assuring their fans that they will deliver an incredible performance that is not to be missed.

The performance can be caught on Facebook Live here.

Daniel Taylor

Reporter, Kelowna Capital News

