Keremeos farmer looking for love in upcoming reality show

Charley works on his parents winery Robin Ridge where he is building a house

Charley is a Keremeos wine producer at Robin Ridge Winery. He’s also single and looking to meet his future wife on a new reality TV show Farming For Love. (Farming for Love)

Meet Charley, a young Keremeos wine producer selected to be one of the singles looking for love on the unscripted CTV show Farming For Love.

Charley is 25 years old, 6’1” tall and a second-generation wine producer at Robin Ridge Winery looking to meet his future wife.

In his profile, Charley said he is spontaneous, adventurous and looking for a partner who loves the outdoors. He is currently building a home and is looking to fill it with love, kids, and family.

Farming For Love is based on the international show The Farmer Wants A Wife with 10 episodes planned. No date has been set yet for when it will air.

The show will follow the journey of Charley and five others from across B.C. as they live and work together with those farmers selected and see if there’s a match.

There will be a series of challenges, group activities and one-on-one dates as the farmers attempt to find their true love.

In his profile, Charley said growing up at his parents’ winery Robin Ridge was very freeing and adventurous.

He created his first signature Rosé while still in high school – and it was the first wine to sell out that summer. He also has dreams of expanding the business to possibly involve a brewery or distillery.

He enjoys living in a small town where you can go play in the mountains and rivers and not be confined by the big traffic of the cities.

The unscripted show will start filming later this year.

True to his Okanagan farming roots, Charley’s favourite desserts all involve local fruit.

“I like peach cobbler or rhubarb cake, apple crisps, peach upside-down cake, and plum cake,” he said. Baked goods are his soft spot, he says.

The values he is looking for in a partner are a positive thinker, loyal, trustworthy, honest with a good sense of humour who wants to go on adventures with him.

