LA rapper brings Game to Vernon

One of only two B.C. stops, The Game performs Sunday at Status Nightclub

After 13 years of not being allowed into Canada, a major American rapper has Vernon on his list of stops as part of his Canadian tour 2019.

Catch multi-platinum selling artist The Game at Status Nightclub Sunday, Jan. 13, doors open at 7:30 p.m.

“It’s the biggest show I’ve done in my 34 years career in the nightclub industry and the biggest nightclub show in the Okanagan’s history,” said Saverio Loria, Status owner.

See also: Swollen Members drop tracks at Vernon’s Status Nightclub

Chelsie Grobins from Where It’s At Entertainment, has also been instrumental in bringing The Game to town.

While Game is his stage name, Jayceon Taylor, 39, is the American rapper and actor who was a rising artist in the 2000s. Known best for hits Hate It Or Love It, My Life and How We Do.

“This is by far the biggest named artist that we have booked at the club and his first tour through Canada in over 10 years,” said promoter Shane Melenko.

Tickets for the 19 and over concert are $150 through Showpass.com/thegamevernon or at Status Nightclub, Hemp City Kelowna or in Kamloops at 808 & Bench.

The Game’s Vernon stop is one of only two in B.C., following Saturday’s performance inVancouver. The tour then moves onto to Calgary Jan. 15 and Edmonton Jan. 16.

