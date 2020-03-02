Susan Rice headlines I Am Woman, Hear Me Laff! Friday, March 7 at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre. (Submitted Photo)

Ladies celebrate their day laughing in North Okanagan

16th annual I Am Woman, Hear Me Laff! at Performing Arts Centre

International Women’s Day will be celebrated with some of the funniest female comics around.

I Am Woman, Hear Me Laff! returns for its 16th year Friday, March 6 at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre.

A beloved annual tradition, I Am Woman, Hear Me Laff! brings a selection of professional stand-up comedians together for a night of female empowerment guaranteed to deliver side-splitting, tear-inducing laughter.

“Get the girls together for this annual ritual, and revel in the joys of being a woman,” said Camillia Courts, VDAC’s promotions and marketing coordinator.

Comedian Susan Rice headlines the show, which is emceed by Nic Enright Morin, (comic and founding member of Vancouver’s comedy production house Amusings Comedy), with opening acts by Helen Schneiderman (Second Place, BC’s Funniest New Female Comic) and Molly Wilson (Ovation Award-winner and touring star of Molly’s Comedy Cabaret).

“Celebrate International Women’s Day with us and some of the funniest women in comedy,” said Courts.

With mature material and situations, the show may not be appropriate for all audiences.

Tickets for I Am Woman, Hear Me Laff! are $35 for adults, $32 for seniors and $30 for students. Call the Ticket Seller at 250-549-SHOW (7469) or go online to www.ticketseller.ca for preview clips, tickets and more information.

READ MORE: Laughing ladies and country artists nearly sell-out Vernon venue

READ MORE: Local vocal talents sought for Okanagan stage

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Judge Judy’ will end 25-year run, but star sticking around
Next story
Kelowna serves as backdrop for TV movie

Just Posted

RCMP nab thief involved in robbery at Kelowna airport

The incident occurred at about 7 p.m. on Feb. 26.

Minister kicks off quality of life tour in Kelowna

The Minister of Middle-Class Prosperity and Associate Finance Minister Mona Fortier was in Kelowna, Monday

Accused West Kelowna murderer didn’t know what homicide was: Mountie

Tejwant Danjou is facing second-degree murder charges for the July 2018 death of Rama Gauravarapu

Overwhelming support for new Okanagan Indian Band school: Survey

99 per cent of respondents in survey voiced their support for new school

Kelowna man taken into custody after assaulting a police officer

The incident occurred at about 5:30 p.m. on Sunday on Raymer Avenue in Kelowna

Kelowna serves as backdrop for TV movie

Crews were seen in the downtown area throughout the day on Mar. 2

Community grieving death of Squamish toddler in parking lot crash: pastor

Girl, 2, was killed while walking with her mother

Investor alert: Nearly half of B.C. young adults susceptible to the ‘trust trap’

British Columbia Securities Commission says ‘trust traps’ are questionable tips from friends or family

Victoria substitute teacher sentenced to eight years for sexual abuse of young boys

Harry Sadd, 73, abused some victims hundreds of times

U.S. death toll climbs to 6 as viral crisis eases in China

The disease also spread to ever more countries and world capitals

Vernon store clerk foils attempted robbery with stool

Police looking to ID suspect in incident that occurred Friday

Surrey landlord must pay Indigenous former tenant $23,300 for not letting her smudge

So ordered the British Columbia Human Rights Tribunal

Ladies celebrate their day laughing in North Okanagan

16th annual I Am Woman, Hear Me Laff! at Performing Arts Centre

Gas pipeline proceeds along with Wet’suwet’en talks, B.C. minister says

‘Give us time,’ Scott Fraser says to those protesting Coastal GasLink

Most Read