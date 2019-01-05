Contributed

Lake Country Art Gallery explores themes of femininity and the environment

What’s Still Here, What Came Before Us will be showcased until Feb. 24

An opening reception will be held at the Lake Country Art Gallery next week for its latest exhibition centred around feminity and the environment.

Liz Ranney and Nicole Young’s exhibition What’s Still Here, What Came Before Us is a visual response to the work of poet and musician Leila Neverland. It explores themes of femininity, the environment and the collaboration itself. Surfaces were passed back and forth between Ranney and Young and built up in painted layers to create a reflection on Leila’s lyrics. The environment and femininity are topics that both artists explore in their works, separately, and the inspiration to create works in the context of Neverland’s writing came from an interest in the collaborative process itself, according to the gallery in a news release.

RELATED: Celebrating 25 years of Lake Country ArtWalk

Would it be hard to relinquish control over these paintings, would each artist’s experience of these lyrics be similar or disparate? This exhibition calls for consideration of how painting and music come together as tools for storytelling, both narratively and of the process of painting itself, the release said.

The opening reception is Jan. 12 from 2 to 4 p.m. The exhibition runs until Feb. 24.


