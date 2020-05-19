Lake Country ArtWalk cancelled due to COVID-19

The event was scheduled to be held on Sept. 12 and 13 this year

The Lake Country ArtWalk has been cancelled for 2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The ArtWalk attracts over 7,000 art-lovers every September to enjoy displays of visual and performing arts from over Okanagan artists.

“We considered producing a modified version of ArtWalk through various digital strategies,” Sharon McCoubrey, chairperson of the event’s planning committee. “However, it would not be possible to capture the experience of ArtWalk, the magic mix of artworks, music, people, the energy of mingling creativity and unexpected encounters.”

The event was scheduled to be held on Sept. 12 and 13 this year.

Though the main event may have been cancelled, McCoubrey hinted at a “special community project” for which details will be revealed soon.

