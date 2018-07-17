Lake Country teen festival draws a crowd of 1,000

Summer FEST was held last weekend at Swalwell Park

The inaugural Summer FEST geared for teenagers was organized by the District of Lake Country at Swalwell Park last Saturday. The event featured live entertainment and officially unveiled the latest upgrade to the skatepark. Photo: Doug Farrow/Contributor

A Lake Country festival just for teens was “perfect” according to the organizer.

Around 250 speculators watched the skateboarding competition during Summer FEST, a one-off event held at Swalwell Park Saturday.

Lake Country cultural development coordinator Ryan Donn said,“people loved it.”

Around 1,000 people showed up throughout the day, which had teen-focused events like Zorb soccer, free food and a performance from Neon Dreams, Donn said.

The event also showcased the latest skatepark upgrades.

Next year, he said there may be a teen-focused music night, but an event of this calibre was a one-time-only event.

