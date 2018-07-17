Lake Country teen festival draws a crowd of 1,000

A Lake Country festival just for teens was “perfect” according to the organizer.
Around 250 speculators watched the skateboarding competition during Summer FEST, a one-off event held at Swalwell Park Saturday.
Lake Country cultural development coordinator Ryan Donn said,“people loved it.”
Around 1,000 people showed up throughout the day, which had teen-focused events like Zorb soccer, free food and a performance from Neon Dreams, Donn said.
The event also showcased the latest skatepark upgrades.
Next year, he said there may be a teen-focused music night, but an event of this calibre was a one-time-only event.
@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.