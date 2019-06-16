Beauty’s Beast is a local rendition of the classic, Beauty and the Beast. (Allison Cociani)

Lake Country woman turns Beauty and the Beast into an opera

The performance will be on July 4. at 7:30 p.m.

A Lake Country woman has composed an original opera that will be performed on July 4 at Creekside Theatre.

The opera, called Beauty’s Beast, is a rendition of the classic fable, Beauty and the Beast, and is a story meant to teach youth about healthy relationships and empathy in companionship.

“Contemporary opera and new music may be something the public may be unsure of,” said composer Allison Cociani, adding that her creation offers a clear connection to something the audience does know, the Beauty and the Beast story.

The performance will feature an award-winning cast from the Lower Mainland. The show is produced in conjunction with East Van Opera, an organization “dedicated to the production of new music and to the action of elevating women in the performing arts.”

Allison Cociani recreates Beauty and the Beast. (Submitted)

