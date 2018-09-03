Rosalind Satar, owner of Gini’s Salon International has been highly awarded in hair competitions as a competitor, and coach in provincial, national and international competitions over her career and now sits as a judge. photo:submitted

Landmark Kelowna salon revamped

Gini’s Salon International is back to cut, colour and tease once again

Kelowna’s salon jewel, Gini’s Salon International has undergone a make over of its own.

In the Landmark 6 building lives the new modern salon where an eco-friendly business model reigns supreme for the family run legacy.

Starting Gini’s Hairport in 1983 Rosalind Satar knows how to do it all, perms, dimensional colours, volume and a perfectly styled fringe.

Related: Green initiative takes off for Kelowna businesses

“In the 80’s it was big hair, big shoulder pads, big earrings, our earlobes were down to the shoulder. Everybody did that, no one was doing anything slick. Then we came along, pushing the envelope with hair colour,” Satar said.

All the styling was done with blow dryers in the salon according to Satar.

“You actually had to blow dry it perfectly and know hair— our competition background really gave us that edge,” Satar said. “If you wanted to give volume or reduce volume, hairdressers would have to move with the work.”

Satar has been highly awarded as a competitor, and coach in provincial, national and international competitions over her career and now judges competitions.

“As far as hair is concerned, you wear it every day of your life and it should be something that suits you,” Satar said.

The evolution of the salon is now drifting toward taking care of the environment, after learning how traditional salons damage the environment, the Satar family dedicated themselves to becoming as eco-friendly as possible. Now working with Green Circle Salon, a Seattle based company that re-purposes and recovers 95 per cent of materials that would otherwise have been considered waste such as; hair, foils, colour tubes, leftover hair colour, aerosol cans, paper and plastics.

Related: Kelowna boy donates hair to charity

“Our re-brand is more toward the type of product we are using right now, with everything going on with global warming and the environment. In the 80’s it was all excess and no one cared about anything, it was all done for the final result. Now I think of the damage that is going on all over the globe. We still want to achieve that perfection but in a more responsible way. We recycle everything,” Ramona Satar, Rosalind’s daughter said.

The products they use are made from organic and natural materials with plant derived scents and when mixing colour the hairdressers are careful not to mix too much reducing the amount of dye that is wasted.

At the new full service salon, clients can get it all under one roof; hair cuts and colour, microblading, full body waxing, eyelash extensions and hair extensions. Ramona plans to expand the services to include Bio Sculpture gel nails as well.

Ramona Satar, award winning make up and microblading artist artist grew up at the salon, had a perm when she was 5 years-old and now is turning the family business into an eco-friendly sustainable salon photo:submitted

From the archives of then Gini’s Hairport photo:submitted

From the archives of then Gini’s Hairport photo:submitted

From the archives of then Gini’s Hairport photo:submitted

From the archives of then Gini’s Hairport photo:submitted

From the archives of then Gini’s Hairport photo:submitted

From the archives of then Gini’s Hairport photo:submitted From the archives of then Gini’s Hairport photo:submitted

From the archives of then Gini’s Hairport photo:submitted

From the archives of then Gini’s Hairport photo:submitted

From the archives of then Gini’s Hairport photo:submitted

From the archives of then Gini’s Hairport photo:submitted

From the archives of then Gini’s Hairport photo:submitted

From the archives of then Gini’s Hairport, Rosalind Satar holds her trophy proudly photo:submitted

Gini’s Salon International located at Landmark 6 in Kelowna photo:submitted

Gini’s Salon International located at Landmark 6 in Kelowna photo:submitted

