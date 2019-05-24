Last call for contestants in Teen Band Contest

It’s the last chance for Okanagan teen bands to enter the Fresh BC Talent Quest’s Teen Band Contest, with the winners playing on stage at the Penticton Peach Festival in August. The deadline to register is May 31. (Photo from Unsplash).

It’s the last call for teens who want a shot at competing at the upcoming Peach Festival in Penticton.

Fresh BC Talent Quest has two bands set to compete at the finals for it’s Teen Band Contest on June 22, and organizer Denis Chaykowski said he’d like to see at least one more entry by the May 31 deadline.

“Even if they don’t win, there’s still the opportunity to walk away with some prize money,” said Chaykowski. “It’s free to register, just go on the website and all of the info you need is there.”

Penticton band Sudbury Beach and Kelowna band The Royals will take the stage at Tug’s Taphouse on June 22 at 1:30 p.m. The winning band will get to play on stage at Peach Fest, Canada’s largest free festival.

For more information about the contest or to register, visit www.cmeliveproductions.com.

