Last chance to see Jim Jefferies in Kelowna

There is still time to catch one of the biggest comics from Down Under, right here in Kelowna.

Jim Jefferies is bringing his current show, titled ‘The Moist Tour’, to Prospera Place on Oct. 20.

The former host of his own self-titled show from 2017-19, Jefferies has toured the world on stages like Just For Laughs and the Melbourne International Comedy Festival, and boasts a pair of his own stand-up Netflix specials.

He was named Comedian of the Year at the 2019 Just For Laughs festival.

Limited group seating and single seats for Thursday’s show are still available in a handful of sections.

To purchase, check out selectyourtickets.com.

Arts and EntertainmentCity of KelownaComedy