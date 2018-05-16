Le Dîner en Blanc returns to paint Kelowna white

The secret event has returned once again to the Okanagan

A sea of white-clad dinner guests carrying folding tables and picnic baskets will be flooding into Kelowna again this year for Le Dîner en Blanc.

The once secret event has now become a well known staple in the Summer social calendar. Guests under a strictly enforced traditional dress code must wear all white elegant clothing, ivory tablecloths with matching plateware and gourmet picnic food that is either supplied by the event upon request or brought by guests.

Le Dîner en Blanc began as a word-of-mouth event and has taken off internationally, has been celebrated on six continents where guests dine at secret locations showcasing the beauty of their city.

“It’s exciting to host our 6th annual Le Diner en Blanc in Okanagan,” Alison Love, co-organizer said in a press release. “We feel it’s become a signature event of the summer and it’s exciting to see some of our guests return year after year. It’s almost like a family reunion when we get our guests together for dinner and an evening under the stars.”

Guests cannot bring their own champagne or wine due to British Columbia alcohol laws but can reserve online through the e-store.

The location will be kept secret from guests until guests meet at an assigned departure location and are escorted by a Le Dîner en Blanc volunteer.

Guests must bring: a table, two white chairs, a white table cloth, a picnic basket of fine food and proper stemware and white dinnerware

Tickets will be released in three phases: phase 1 is for members who attended last year’s event, phase 2 for new members referred by phase 1 attendees and phase 3 for people who signed up on the waiting list.

