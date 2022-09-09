Legendary Irish singer previews Kelowna show, remembers the Queen

The show is taking place at Kelowna Community Theatre on Tuesday Sept. 20

A legendary Irish singer is making his way to Kelowna.

Greatly popular overseas, Daniel O’Donnell will be in September on Tuesday the 20th performing a mix of new songs as well as playing some of his hit songs from his 40+ year career.

“We’ll be a selection of the older stuff and maybe a little bit of the newer stuff, ” said O’Donnell. “I tend to do a lot of stuff that people are familiar with.”

Back in 2002, O’Donnell was given the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire. While he was given the award by then Prince, now King Charles, O’Donnell was sadden by the recent news of the Queen, who he never got to meet.

“Obviously it’s a sad time,” said O’Donnell. “She’s to be admired the way she conducted herself all through her life.”

This is his first tour in Canada since before the pandemic and lasted performed in Kelowna in 2017. He was scheduled to tour Canada around this time last year but it got postponed.

O’Donnell has a new album coming out on Friday, Nov. 4 entitled I Wish You Well.

The concert is taking place at the Kelowna Community Theatre and tickets range from $64.50-$84.50. Find tickets and more information here.

britishConcertsKelownaLive music