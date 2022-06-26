A cyclist rides past a film set for the movie “Deadpool 2” in Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017. A 15-month dispute in British Columbia’s film and television industry has ended with the ratification of a new contract for creative and logistical people working on productions shot in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A cyclist rides past a film set for the movie “Deadpool 2” in Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017. A 15-month dispute in British Columbia’s film and television industry has ended with the ratification of a new contract for creative and logistical people working on productions shot in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Lengthy dispute in B.C.’s film and TV industry ends with new contract

Annual wage increases, National Truth and Reconciliation Day as statutory holiday among details

A 15-month dispute in British Columbia’s film and television industry has ended with the ratification of a new contract for creative and logistical staff working on productions shot in the province.

The Directors Guild of Canada BC District Council says in a statement the new contract was supported by 89.5 per cent of the members who voted on the deal.

The guild contract is with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers and the Canadian Media Producers Association-BC.

District Council Chairman Allan Harmon issued a statement saying the ratification comes after 15 months of negotiations which included the council’s first ever strike vote last April.

Kendrie Upton, B.C. council executive director, says the contract means the province’s film and TV industry is open for business and a busy summer of filming ahead can begin.

Among some of the new contract details provided by the guild are: annual wage increases of three per cent retroactive to 2021, provisions for increases in B.C.’s minimum wage and recognition of National Truth and Reconciliation Day as a statutory holiday.

The Canadian Press

READ ALSO: Jully Black hits the road for this summer’s edition of ‘The Amazing Race Canada’

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

British ColumbiaEntertainmentMovies & TV

Previous story
Peach City Beach Cruise rolls into Penticton to celebrate 20th anniversary

Just Posted

Emergency crews were on scene Saturday, June 25, to assist a man with serious head injuries on the High Rim Trail in Lake Country. The man was returning to his campsite when his ATV flipped and he was thrown from the vehicle. (Central Okanagan Search and Rescue photo)
Man suffers serious head injuries in Lake Country ATV incident

(Jake Courtepatte/Capital News)
NHLers touch down in Kelowna for charity

Chelsea Cardno went missing on June 14, 2022 while out walking her dog JJ (Photo - @chelscardno/Instagram)
Update: Messages of support and sympathy for the family of Chelsea Cardno

Custodial staffing will be reduced for Central Okanagan Public Schools in the 2022-23 operating budget to make up in part for a $3.3 million funding shortfall. (Contributed)
Central Okanagan trustees give reluctant approval to 2022-23 budget