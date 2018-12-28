Letterkenny’s Kelowna return hilarious

Okanagan fans flock to second comedic performance of the year

The redneck and racy hilarity that is Letterkenny made a return to Kelowna recently.

The Canadian stand-up comedy show came back to the Kelowna Community Theatre Dec. 19 for its second time in 2018, since the April show.

The return Live Nation show was originally scheduled for Prospera Place Dec. 17 but was moved to the smaller theatre venue, which was packed.

The act brought a slew of new acts and jokes, along with some fan favourites.

The crowd was in a constant uproar over the skits of stars Daryl (Nathan Dales), Wayne (Jared Keeso) and Squirrely Dan (K. Trevor Wilson).

Mark Forward, aka Coach, had fans rollicking with his often over-the-top humour.

But not everyone was so thrilled with his antics. One woman in the crowd spoke out against his crude jokes making fun of children and the elderly.

“So let me get this straight, people are off limits?” Forward replied.

She was quickly chastised for being at the wrong venue and speaking out of turn.

“You see where the spotlight is, on me, that’s right. No one came here to listen to you,” Forward continued.

