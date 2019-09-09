Life-sized orca replicas expected for next Royal BC Museum exhibit

The orcas are based on three J-pod members who’ve passed away in recent years

Victoria’s Royal B.C. Museum (RBCM) is still celebrating its current historic exhibit: Maya, The Great Jaguar Rises, but that doesn’t mean it’s not planning its upcoming features.

Feb. 14 to March 29 the museum again feature fan favourite Wildlife Photographer of the Year. The short-lived special will then be replaced by a much larger show– literally.

The next feature exhibit is titled Orcas, and explores the importance of the southern resident killer whales and their declining population.

While most information is still under wraps, one preview can be seen it the RBCM’s recent request for proposal, which calls for fabricators to create three life-sized orcas for the exhibit.

The orcas are based on three J-pod members who’ve passed away in recent years: a 9 meter-long likeness of the male orca, J1 (Ruffles), a 7 metre-long version of J-16 (Slick) and a 3.2 meter-long likeness of a calf, J-50 (Scarlett).

A separate request for proposal from the museum is asking for an audio-visual specialist to help produce visual and digital services for the upcoming exhibit.

Orcas is set to open around May 2020.

