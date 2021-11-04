Light Up Kelowna returns with LGBTQ2S+ exhibit

The event is a partnership between the Arts Council of the Central Okanagan and UBCO’s Faculty of Critical and Creative Studies. From now until Nov. 28, passersby can enjoy a free, multi-disciplinary visual arts show on the exterior of the Rotary Centre for the Arts. (Contributed/Rotary Centre for the Arts)

Light Up Kelowna is back for a new season in the city’s downtown core.

The event is a partnership between the Arts Council of the Central Okanagan and UBCO’s faculty of critical and creative studies. From now until Nov. 28, passersby can enjoy a free, multi-disciplinary visual arts show on the exterior of the Rotary Centre for the Arts (RCA). Showings are open and free to the public, and COVID-19 safety protocols must be followed while participating in the event.

The first exhibit of the new season, 2021 Pride, features two LGBTQ2S+ artists and is on display every evening from 6 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. The exhibit was created by Jacen Dennis and Katlyn Barkved and explores the concept of being comfortable in your own skin. Metaphysical and physical imagery invites the viewer to engage in a conversation about identity.

Dennis is a transgender new media artist and graduate of both the bachelor of fine arts and master’s of fine arts programs at UBCO. He is currently a sessional instructor in the department of creative and critical studies.

Barkved is a queer disabled artist and a graduate student in the interdisciplinary graduate studies program at UBCO. Her work often explores the intersections of disability, sexuality and gender identity and features images from her thesis work Neuroqueer Imaging.

“I am truly inspired by the images of vulnerability juxtaposed with fierce pride demonstrated in this show. Through the power of art, we can find new ways to share the human experience,” said arts council executive director Kirsteen McCulloch.

