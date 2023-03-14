Lindsay Lohan announces pregnancy in Instagram post

Lindsay Lohan is expecting her first child.

The “Mean Girls” star announced her pregnancy in an Instagram post on Tuesday, sharing an image of a baby onesie with “Coming soon…” written on it. The post was captioned “We are blessed and excited!”

Lohan married financier Bader Shammas in 2022, People magazine reported.

A message sent to Lohan’s representative was not immediately returned.

The 36-year-old actor, who was once a tabloid mainstay, has lived overseas for several years and kept a lower public profile.

She recently returned to acting, starring in Netflix’s “Falling for Christmas” last year, and stars in the streaming service’s upcoming romantic comedy “Irish Wish.”

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Arts and Entertainment

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Texas-based singer to serenade Kelowna, Lillooet and Sicamous on B.C. tour
Next story
Oprah Winfrey reflects on book club, announces 100th pick

Just Posted

The Kelowna RCMP are looking to return a mixer to its rightful owner. (Kelowna RCMP)
Kelowna RCMP looking to return audio mixer to owner from robbery

The Kelowna Owls are the fourth best team in the province. (@kssowlsbasketball/@darcywill.photo/Instagram)
Kelowna Secondary boys basketball finishes 4th in the province

The British Columbia Court of Appeal has ordered a new trial for a Kelowna man convicted of second-degree murder for bludgeoning another man with a hammer. Media wait outside court in Vancouver, on June 2, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Kelowna man Pirko’s murder conviction overturned on appeal based on trial errors

Kelowna staff is working on a code of conduct for council consideration. (Black Press file photo)
Code of conduct coming for Kelowna council

Pop-up banner image