Bush Party performs a live acoustic set at Doc Willoughbys on Oct. 16, 2020. (Photo - Michael Rodriguez)

Live music returns to Kelowna’s Doc Willoughby’s

The shows will take place on Fridays and Saturdays while abiding by provincial health guidelines

Kelowna’s popular music venue Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub is bringing live music back into the fold in a socially distanced manner.

If you’ve been at Doc’s over the last two weeks, you would have noticed the atmosphere has been lively with DJs and bands playing at a respectable volume for a seated audience.

While live music may give you the urge to get up and dance, it is important to note that provincial restrictions remain in place. Guests must be seated at tables of no more than six, with the last call for alcohol at 10 p.m. and doors closed at 11 p.m.

From 90’s rock acoustic covers by Bush Party, to pop jams and funky beats from local DJs, Doc’s has your music needs covered.

READ MORE: Train Wreck Comedy’s Tim Nutt to perform at Freddy’s Brewpub in Kelowna

Doc Willoughby’s Concert Listing:

DJ Krucial K – Friday, Nov. 6, 2020

Bush Party – Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020

October Poppy – Friday, Nov. 13, 2020

The Carbons – Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020

Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 – TBD

Bush Party – Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020

Josh Smith and Bex – Friday, Nov. 28, 2020

Mr. M – Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020

Bloom and Early Work – Friday, Dec. 4, 2020

Bush Party – Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020

Malibu Knights – Friday, Dec. 11, 2020

Jeff Piatelli – Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020

Josh Smith and Bex – Friday, Dec. 18, 2020

Bush Party – Dec. 19, 2020

In addition to hosting live music, Doc’s now offers off-sales of wine and beer, a decision the pub has made to offset sales lost after the 10 p.m. cutoff.

“We’ve had the off-sales license for years, but we never really utilized it,” said Colin Carrier, manager, Doc Willoughby’s.

“But due to the limited timeline we have for sales, it’s a good opportunity to start applying it. We can’t sell booze over the bar after 10 p.m. but we can boost sales by selling off-sales until 11 p.m.”

READ MORE: Kelowna hip-hop artist makes waves on the West Coast

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Most Read