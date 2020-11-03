Live music returns to Kelowna’s Doc Willoughby’s

Kelowna’s popular music venue Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub is bringing live music back into the fold in a socially distanced manner.
If you’ve been at Doc’s over the last two weeks, you would have noticed the atmosphere has been lively with DJs and bands playing at a respectable volume for a seated audience.
While live music may give you the urge to get up and dance, it is important to note that provincial restrictions remain in place. Guests must be seated at tables of no more than six, with the last call for alcohol at 10 p.m. and doors closed at 11 p.m.
From 90’s rock acoustic covers by Bush Party, to pop jams and funky beats from local DJs, Doc’s has your music needs covered.
Doc Willoughby’s Concert Listing:
DJ Krucial K – Friday, Nov. 6, 2020
Bush Party – Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020
October Poppy – Friday, Nov. 13, 2020
The Carbons – Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020
Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 – TBD
Bush Party – Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020
Josh Smith and Bex – Friday, Nov. 28, 2020
Mr. M – Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020
Bloom and Early Work – Friday, Dec. 4, 2020
Bush Party – Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020
Malibu Knights – Friday, Dec. 11, 2020
Jeff Piatelli – Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020
Josh Smith and Bex – Friday, Dec. 18, 2020
Bush Party – Dec. 19, 2020
In addition to hosting live music, Doc’s now offers off-sales of wine and beer, a decision the pub has made to offset sales lost after the 10 p.m. cutoff.
“We’ve had the off-sales license for years, but we never really utilized it,” said Colin Carrier, manager, Doc Willoughby’s.
“But due to the limited timeline we have for sales, it’s a good opportunity to start applying it. We can’t sell booze over the bar after 10 p.m. but we can boost sales by selling off-sales until 11 p.m.”