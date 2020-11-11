Live music set to return to Kelowna

Live performances are coming back to Kelowna with a concert series set to run from Nov. 25 until late December.

Kelowna-based Rebellious Unicorns Production Company Inc., through its streaming service Unicorns.LIVE, will bring live music back in a safe and physically-distanced way with the launch of its new series Live @ The KCT.

The Live @ The KCT concert series will have two performances each night, with an early show at 7 p.m. and then another one at 9:15 p.m. Each performance will allow a maximum of 50 people inside the 800-plus seat Kelowna Community Theatre. Each performance will be 45 to 60 minutes long, with one of the sets being live-streamed through Unicorns.LIVE.

Rebellious Unicorns said that they have a strict COVID-19 precaution policy in place for their performers, theatre staff, Rebellious Unicorns and Unicorns.LIVE staff, as well as guests attending in person.

“We are very excited to work with local musicians and bring their talents back in front of live audiences in a safe way,” Rebellious Unicorns executive producer Dustyn Baulkham said.

“The performing arts have suffered so much during the pandemic, and people are really hungry to see live shows. We are fortunate to be able to also live-stream these performances with our streaming platform, allowing the artists to reach a broader audience for those who still wish to remain at home.”

Acts scheduled to perform include Apollyon (Nov. 25), Andrew Johns (Dec. 3), Post Modern Connection (Dec. 4), Early Work (Dec. 4), Jodie B (Dec. 12), and Jazz Cafe Presents: Christmas Presence (Dec. 23).

For more information on Live @ The KCT, visit the Unicorns.LIVE website.

