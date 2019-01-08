Living Things International Arts Festival returns for another year

The month long festival will take the stage from Jan. 11 to Feb. 9

Get set for a month of visual art, live theatre and music as the Living Things International Arts Festival takes the stage.

Organized by UBC Okanagan’s Faculty of Creative and Critical Studies (FCCS) and Kelowna’s Inner Fish Performance Co., Living Things offers the local and regional arts communities a curated festival of celebrated and innovative touring performances. The festival presents new work in theatre, music, dance, performance art and hybrid forms.

The third iteration of Living Things runs from Jan. 11 to Feb. 9 and includes performances from the United Kingdom, the U.S., Montreal, Vancouver, and the Okanagan Valley. All performances will be in the Mary Irwin Theatre or the Black Box Theatre.

Neil Cadger, FCCS associate professor of interdisciplinary performance, says Living Things brings local live performance audiences together to experience work that crosses artistic boundaries.

“With our communications devices we can experience a strange sense of public solitude, and consequently the power of live presence becomes more rare and more valuable,” said Cadger. “At Living Things, we cherish the pleasure and power of live performances, we admire the extraordinary things people can do and celebrate the simple, playful magic of the stage.”

Throughout the festival, live public installations will take place in the FINA Gallery, and student and faculty exhibitions will be at the Alternator Gallery. For the first time there will be public workshops with some of the guest artists. Registration details are available on the festival livingthingsfestival.com

At Living Things visual art, music, dance, theatre and poetry rub shoulders within the same shows.

“The festival reaches into our community,” he adds. “It brings all-ages theatre, masks, puppets, contemporary political theatre, music and spoken word to youth, students and all spectators who are curious and willing to explore the unfamiliar,” said Cadger.

