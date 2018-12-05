Local artist featured at Kelowna brewery

Hillary Schell next to her drawing of a unicorn at Vice & Virtue Brewing Co. photo: contributed

Kelowna native, Hillary Schell has been featured at Vice & Virtue Brewing Co.

The happy unicorn with a beer in place of horn is trotting across the side of The White Lie Pilsner tall can and was immortalized as a mural.

Schell, the founder of Weirddoods, was selected by the new brewery to design something special for the brewery.

The artist began sharing her hobby on social media in 2014 and it quickly became a side business where she prints her artwork on t-shirts, mugs, hats and phone cases. There are now 20 people walking around with her artwork as tattoos. All while she was in school to become a brewer herself.

“Art is a really personal thing, it’s like sharing a part of yourself ,” said Schell. “I have been pretty overwhelmed with positive feedback from people, it’s a pretty great feeling.”

The artist never though that her doodles would see the light of day, let alone be featured so publicly in a business.

The fact that her unicorn would become a mural was a complete surprise to Schell.

“I had no idea,” said Schell. “I went in and checked it out, they didn’t tell me and I didn’t realize what they were doing. It’s really weird to have a mural now.”

“It’s pretty crazy, it still blows my mind,” said Schell.

