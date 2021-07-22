Jazz vocalist Anna Jacyszyn will be performing on Sunday, July 18 at Forbidden Spirits Distillery Co. (Forbidden Spirits Distilling Co./Contributed)

Jazz vocalist Anna Jacyszyn will be performing on Sunday, July 18 at Forbidden Spirits Distillery Co. (Forbidden Spirits Distilling Co./Contributed)

Local Kelowna distillery to host live music event every weekend all summer

Forbidden Spirits Distillery Co. will feature local artists every weekend until Sept. 17

Starting July 16, Forbidden Spirits Distilling Co. will be hosting live music events on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays this summer.

All live music events will start at 6 p.m. and will feature local artists every weekend until Sept. 17. Participants are welcome to bring a blanket or chair to the distillery’s outdoor event space. Premium seating with table service is also available in Forbidden Spirits’ lounge.

Vernon-based singer and songwriter Andrew Allen will also be headlining Saturday events in July, August and September. Tickets for his shows are available on Forbidden Spirits’ website for $40.

Tickets for all other acts start at $10, and proceeds from Sunday events will be donated to a different charity every week. Participants can also enjoy a cocktail tasting featuring the distillery’s various spirits for an additional $10. Food will also be available for purchase at the event.

For more information and to see the event lineup, visit https://forbiddenspirits.ca/events/

