Major Mambo will be performing at Sperling Vineyards on Saturday, Aug. 14. (Contributed/Sperling Vineyards)

Local Latin quartet to play at Sperling Vineyards on Saturday, Aug. 14

Major Mambo will be performing classic hits from Cuba, Puerto Rico, New York and Brazil

A local Latin quartet will be performing at Sperling Vineyards on Saturday, Aug. 14.

Major Mambo will be performing classic hits from Cuba, Puerto Rico, New York and Brazil at Sperling Vineyards’ outdoor venue at 1405 Pioneer Road. Picnic tables will be available but attendees can also bring law chairs. Wine tastings and bottles will also be available at the event.

The event will take place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and tickets are currently on sale for $25.

“MAJOR MAMBO has performed throughout the Okanagan Valley at the finest night clubs, hotels, wineries, golf courses, festivals and theatres,” said Sperling Vineyards on its event page.

Those interested can visit the official event page for more information.

