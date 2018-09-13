Paul Butvila artwork photo: Instagram

Local Okanagan artist shows in Las Vegas

Paul Butvila shows his “Gotta Wear Shades” collection in U.S.

Local artist, Paul Butvila has become famous for his air brush masterpieces and the puns he names them with.

Now showing in Las Vegas at Skye Art Gallery, Butvila is celebrated for his fantasy-realism artwork and his latest collection inspired by pretty girls and fast cars. For the artist, the U.S. is the best place to show is unique style of artwork.

“In the series I am working in, ‘Gotta Wear Shades” and my other work— I love the thought process prior to painting and coming up with a clever name for the painting, I like dealing in puns and plays on words in all of my work, I am actually getting known for that,” Butvila said.

RELATED:Contemporary exhibition featuring Vancouver artist comes to Kelowna

The artist mourns his paintings when he finishes them because he enjoys the process of creating them so much that he feels driven to continue the process and immediately starts a new one.

“It’s almost like a drug addiction, when the drug is over and I am coming down off that high I start the painting and the process over again.”

His latest collection was a fluke, born from painting a woman wearing sunglasses at the Formula 1 races 30 years ago and it sold. Butvila picked up the concept once again after searching to see if any artists had picked up anything similar and realized they hadn’t. Now he paints realistic women wearing sunglasses and reflected in the sunglasses is where the artist embraces a fantasy and different view of the world; whether it’s a fast car or dripping ice cream. However he does not paint the eyes of the women in his paintings, citing that it makes them ‘too real.’

“I keep the eyes out of the paintings on purpose, as soon as you start painting eyes, you are painting the soul and are actually painting a person. It won’t sell, it’s too personal— buyers don’t want a face looking back at them that has its own personality.”

RELATED:Vancouver artist to be featured at Kelowna gallery

Up for the challenge though Buvila is looking to begin experimenting with lowering the sunglasses and painting the tops of his subject’s eyes in his next collection.

For more information of Buvila’s work visit his Instagram

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@sydneyrmorton
sydney.morton@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Barenaked Ladies alumnus to rock Lake Country

Just Posted

Central Okanagan residents reminded to be careful about what they put down the drain

Regional district produces video series about impact on Okanagan Lake

Local Okanagan artist shows in Las Vegas

Paul Butvila shows his “Gotta Wear Shades” collection in U.S.

Rutland Middle School fix decade or more away

No replacement school on the immediate horizon

UPDATED: Motorcyclist injured in morning commute in Kelowna

Traffic was backed up briefly as the issue was dealt with.

West Kelowna keeps pressure on to scrap speculation tax at UBCM

Meetings with Ministry of Finance and a press conference with other mayors, West Kelowna pleaded their case

Carole James unmoved by B.C. speculation tax concerns

Speculation tax triggered local ‘recession,’ B.C. mayors say

Humboldt Broncos emerge from tragedy

Junior hockey squad returns to ice for first game since tragic bus crash

Okanagan town making strides for multiple myeloma

Ron Surry is an active hunter and fisherman who used to enjoy quadding and boating.

Barenaked Ladies alumnus to rock Lake Country

Ticket includes digital copy of Discipline: Heal Thyself, Pt. II. Performance May 28, 2019

RCMP searching for missing B.C. family of four

Anderson family of Surrey was reported missing on Tuesday by another family member

Ottawa proposes $100M class-action settlement for disabled vets

The Liberals have agreed to pay $100 million to settle a four-year legal battle with disabled veterans

VIDEO: Police dogs show off their skills ahead of national contest

The 2018 Canadian Police Canine Association Trials are open to the public Sept. 16 at Stanley Park

Not giving up: Uber exec to promote ride-sharing at UBCM

A general manager of the company’s Canada arm was on his way to the annual municipalities’ convention

Incredible effort by amateur pet detectives brings home lost B.C. dog

Community effort in Campbell River helps reunite Yorkshire terrier-chihuahua Jax with family

Most Read