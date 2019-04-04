Theresa Caputo returns to Abbotsford on Sunday. The Long Island Medium star brings her Theresa Caputo - The Experience Live show to the Abbotsford Centre and promises a memorable evening. (Submitted)

Long Island Medium Theresa Caputo to showcase her gifts in Penticton

Long Island Medium star brings her arena show to Abbotsford Centre

Theresa Caputo gets it – her ability to communicate with the dead can be a little far-fetched for some to believe.

But, a successful reality television show, a number of best-selling books and now an arena tour across North America is evidence to her that many are open.

The star of TLC’s Long Island Medium returns to the South Okanagan Events Centre on Tuesday for her show titled Theresa Caputo – The Experience Live. It offers fans the chance to watch in person as she allows the spirits to guide her through the audience and interact thanks to her gift.

“What I do is crazy,” she told Black Press Media, from her New York office. “There’s no way that someone can communicate with someone from the other side, but there’s also no way that I could know some of these things.

“They (spirits) are talking to me about things that only you would know about or have experienced. Everyone has the right to their own opinion, but you can’t deny the fact that what I do helps people.”

Caputo’s arena show is a totally interactive experience. She begins with a quick speech, and from there goes wherever “spirit” takes her. Cameras follow her, and a large video screen displays all that she does.

“I am so proud of what an intimate moment we are able to create,” she says of the show. “The spirits have me stop in front of the person they need me to speak to and, no matter where you are in the arena, you can feel and be a part of this amazing experience.”

She said feedback from her shows, even those who aren’t big fans of her TV show, has been overwhelmingly positive.

“They will say, ‘I didn’t know what to expect,’ and, while many don’t personally get read, what they witness is life-changing,” she said.

“They realize that there are others who needed to hear from their loved ones more. No matter whether you believe in what I do or not, I want people to believe in themselves and I want them to know that there is more to life than what is here in the physical world. All of the things that they think are odd or weird or coincidence – that is their loved ones and that bond cannot – and will not – be broken.”

Caputo said the communication with spirits is always different, and it still fascinates her.

“I see shadows and silhouettes and do feel an emotional bond with them,” she said. “It’s different depending on how the person dies. If someone was stabbed, I will feel a sharp pain in my stomach and then immediately taste blood. If I feel a pain in the back of my head, it means someone died instantly or was hit in the head.”

She said she has had some sort of ability to communicate with the departed since the age of four, but didn’t really develop her gift until she was in her 20s.

She often struggled with how her gift clashes with her Catholic faith, but said once she incorporated them, things began to make more sense.

“When someone passes we are often left with a burden or guilt,” she said. “Your loved ones will bring up things that are holding you back from healing. It’s not what you want to hear but what you need to hear.

“They acknowledge these things so we can release them and embrace life. They don’t want us to beat ourselves up. It validates that they are with us. They are loving, guiding and protecting us always from the other side.”

The Penticton show takes place at the South Okanagan Event Centre on Tuesday, April 9 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are still available and can be found at ticketmaster.ca.

Previous story
Summerland dancers perform in Las Vegas

Just Posted

Reports of white smoke in West Kelowna

The smoke is visible from Glenrosa Road and Corine Road

Knox Mountain to reopen for vehicles

With spring weather brings the Kelowna park’s reopening to drivers

Crash in Kelowna neighbourhood, significant damage

RCMP have blocked off a section of Rifle Road as they work to clear a two vehicle crash that left significant damage.

Okanagan United Ways merge

New organization is United Way Southern Interior BC

UPDATE: Body pulled from lake at Kelowna City Park not suspicious

Emergency personnel are at Okanagan Lake

Just the bad and the ugly: Okanagan RCMP reads mean comments

Penticton RCMP Superintendent Ted De Jager answers back to social media comments

EI benefits for sick workers cost feds $1 billion a year

Extending EI benefits could rise to an extra $1.3 billion five years later

John Horgan says spike in gasoline prices is profit-taking, not taxes

Premier denies Trans Mountain expansion would deliver more fuel

Long Island Medium Theresa Caputo to showcase her gifts in Penticton

Long Island Medium star brings her arena show to Abbotsford Centre

Kamloops teen who sexually assaulted two students at grad party gets probation

Probation for teen who who sexually assaulted students at grad party near Kamloops

Dog, missing for weeks, rescued from cliff near Castlegar

A pair of climbers stumbled upon lost pet during recreational climb.

Rockslide closes Highway 5 north of Kamloops

No detour available and assessment is underway

B.C.’s ‘mosquito guy’ says dry spring could mean fewer pesky biters

Dirk Lewis works at a ‘mosquito management’ firm in Rossland

Lemonade stand thank-you note gets a reply from BC SPCA

Friends raise money for animals, and the shelter takes note

Most Read