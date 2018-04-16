Longhorn rocks in support of Children’s Ward

The eighth annual Rock For Care 12 Bands For 12 Hours fundraiser is April 22

For the pub and its staff, it’s an initiative to give back in the best way that they can.

That’s the theory behind the Longhorn Pub’s eighth annual Rock For Care, 12 Bands For 12 Hours April 22.

The event, now in its second year under new ownership, features 12 bands rocking over the course of the day with all proceeds going toward the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation Children’s Ward. Last year, the pub donated the funds to support the hospital’s Cancer Centre.

“I think everybody is touched by cancer, nobody hasn’t been touched by it,” said Dan Ondzik, pub manager. “The Children’s Ward is the same thing.”

Last year, the event raised about $4,500, and Ondzik hopes to see that number grow this year.

The Longhorn Pub’s new owners, the father and son duo of Sumar and Aftaab Dhillon, are dedicated to supporting the community, Ondzik said.

“The father (Sumar) is a very giving person. They’re very committed,” Ondzik said. “Let’s help out in anyway we can. I think it’s super important for sure.”

Music ranges from old school to modern day hits, all within the realm of rock ‘n roll. The first show starts at noon with bands playing for 45 minutes before taking a 15 minute break between sets.

Bands this year in order of appearance include Mel & The Men, The Marv Machura Band, Black Cat Soul, Whiskey Dick, Junk Yard Dawgs, Mabel Lickers, The Wheely Nawties, The Noble Crew, The Keys, Five Knuckle Shuffle, The Bagdaddies and Spirit Born.

“People like rock ‘n roll. I think people are interested in giving something back,” Ondzik said. “This is a good way to do it.”

In addition to the tunes, the eighth annual Rock For Care, 12 Bands For 12 Hours also features a silent auction with auctioneer Kevin Rothwell and a 50/50 draw. About 30 items have been donated by various community groups so far, including the ever-popular golf packages from various courses in the Okanagan and a photo of The Tragically Hip.

“I think it’s just something that nobody does,” Ondzik said. “It’s very unique.”

The eighth annual Rock For Care 12 Bands For 12 Hours starts at 12 p.m. April 22. Admission by donation. All proceeds from the auction, draw and donation support the VJHF Children’s Ward.

Parker Crook | Reporter